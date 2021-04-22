'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Gets a Creepy, Demonic Trailer

There's a visceral, ridiculous appeal to the title The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Where the first sequel from 2016 in the ever-expanding horror franchise, inspired by the real lives of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), went by the more straightforward The Conjuring 2, the third entry is switching things up. This time, the devil made someone do it. Do what, exactly? That's what you're going to watch the movie to find out.

Luckily, the creepy, jump scare-filled trailer gives a good sense of what exactly the devil is up to. Specifically, the Prince of Darkness appears to be influencing the actions of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who famously made an argument of demonic possession during a real-life 1981 trial in Connecticut. Also, the devil is hiding in a water bed. Not cool, Satan.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It finds Wilson and Farmiga returning to their roles as the Warrens, once again getting personally invested in one of their cases, but this will be the first entry in the main Conjuring series not directed by filmmaker James Wan, who is presumably too busy shooting Aquaman 2. Instead, directing duties were handled by Michael Chaves, who helmed the Conjuring universe spin-off The Curse of La Llorona from 2019.

We'll see how the devil made him direct this movie when it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4.