The Twist Ending of 'The Craft: Legacy' Brings Back a Familiar Witch
'The Craft: Legacy' ties back to the 1996 movie in one very important cameo.
Spoilers ahead for The Craft: Legacy.
The Craft: Legacy, out on VOD , opens with an echo of the '90s teen horror classic to which it's sort of a sequel: Three girls, sitting around an altar attempt to invoke spirits. It ends by making a direct connection between these new witches and the old ones, which practically demands another installment in this saga but, at the same time, exposes some of the flaws in Legacy's storytelling.
The general outline of The Craft: Legacy largely resembles Andrew Fleming's 1996 film: A new girl, Lily (Cailee Spaeny), arrives in town and, despite her loner status, is immediately adopted by a group of three wannabe witches (Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Gideon Adlon) who need a "fourth" to complete their coven. Naturally, Lily is the perfect fit, and they soon start doing magic. In this case, that means giving themselves Euphoria-style eye makeup and turning the school bully woke. (The evolution of Timmy from asshole to sensitive, bi, LaCroix-drinking, Princess Nokia-loving soul is one of the movie's greatest joys.)
Soon enough, the magic gets out of hand. Out of nowhere, Timmy is said to have committed suicide, and Lily thinks it's because she cast a love spell on him. Her friends decide she has taken things too far, and bind her powers, along with their own. It's a development that's, frankly, a little lame. Director Zoe Lister-Jones goes out of her way to make sure you know that her witches are good and responsible. But where is the fun in that?
In the original, it's the irresponsibility that makes the movie zippy and scary. Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True), and Sarah (Robin Tunney) are all using magic to fill holes in their lives and are reluctant to give it up, even after multiple people get killed as a direct result of their actions. Gen Z might be more outwardly socially conscious than Gen X, but aren't teenagers still irrational and obsessed with their own self image these days?
Either way, the coven maybe overreacted because, ultimately, they weren't responsible for Timmy's death; it was Lily's soon-to-be stepdad Adam (David Duchovny), a men's right's warlock, who murdered Timmy because he thought he was becoming too beta. In the overstuffed last half hour of the movie, Lily also learns that her mother, a therapist, adopted her from a patient who demanded that the truth of her parentage be hidden. So, once Adam is vanquished by the coven, who unbinds their power to save the day, Lily goes on a field trip to meet her real mom. Surprise! It's Nancy Downs, Balk's original spooky weirdo; Lily's powers weren't random at all.
Nancy's in some sort of institution, though in much different circumstances than the last time we saw her. The Craft ends with her thrashing on a bed, her arms and legs in restraints as a nurse sedates her. Now she's sitting upright, calmly asking, "Can I help you?"
Has Nancy just been in various facilities all these years? And, if so, how did she manage to have a child and with whom did she have said kid? Is Lily's dad someone we've met already? Possibly Adam, who is very well versed in how to steal a witch's power? It's a tease of an ending that elicits tons of questions that might never get answered.
Clearly, Lister-Jones has designed The Craft: Legacy to warrant a sequel, but given the weirdness of its release on VOD in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, it will be tricky to measure its success and how much Blumhouse will want to invest in a potential franchise going forward. But will audiences want more? Honestly, it's hard to say. Legacy has a talented crew of actors playing its coven and has some genuinely fun moments, but often feels undercooked. It's never truly scary, and is riddled with plot holes. And, yet, would I like to see Balk fucking shit up and making these kids a little less timid? Hell yes, I would.
