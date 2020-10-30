The Twist Ending of 'The Craft: Legacy' Brings Back a Familiar Witch

Spoilers ahead for The Craft: Legacy.

The Craft: Legacy, out on VOD , opens with an echo of the '90s teen horror classic to which it's sort of a sequel: Three girls, sitting around an altar attempt to invoke spirits. It ends by making a direct connection between these new witches and the old ones, which practically demands another installment in this saga but, at the same time, exposes some of the flaws in Legacy's storytelling.

The general outline of The Craft: Legacy largely resembles Andrew Fleming's 1996 film: A new girl, Lily (Cailee Spaeny), arrives in town and, despite her loner status, is immediately adopted by a group of three wannabe witches (Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Gideon Adlon) who need a "fourth" to complete their coven. Naturally, Lily is the perfect fit, and they soon start doing magic. In this case, that means giving themselves Euphoria-style eye makeup and turning the school bully woke. (The evolution of Timmy from asshole to sensitive, bi, LaCroix-drinking, Princess Nokia-loving soul is one of the movie's greatest joys.)

Soon enough, the magic gets out of hand. Out of nowhere, Timmy is said to have committed suicide, and Lily thinks it's because she cast a love spell on him. Her friends decide she has taken things too far, and bind her powers, along with their own. It's a development that's, frankly, a little lame. Director Zoe Lister-Jones goes out of her way to make sure you know that her witches are good and responsible. But where is the fun in that?

In the original, it's the irresponsibility that makes the movie zippy and scary. Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True), and Sarah (Robin Tunney) are all using magic to fill holes in their lives and are reluctant to give it up, even after multiple people get killed as a direct result of their actions. Gen Z might be more outwardly socially conscious than Gen X, but aren't teenagers still irrational and obsessed with their own self image these days?