'The Crown' Season 4 Will Reignite Your Diana Obsession

Diana Spencer is wearing a mask when she first appears in the fourth season of The Crown . Dressed like a sprite, she's practicing for a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, but also lurking in the corners of her family's estate while Prince Charles waits for her sister to get ready for their date. The mask is a symbolic choice on the part of series creator Peter Morgan and the writers. Diana's identity is partly concealed when she meets Charles; these two, when showing their true faces, are not meant to be. At the same time, as her costume implies, Diana is also immediately enchanting.

This installment of The Crown will not necessarily reveal any new information about the People's Princess, played by Emma Corrin, whose magnificent performance will make you fall in love all over again with Diana. Unlike many of the series' new additions—like Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher —Corrin is essentially an unknown. The 24-year-old actress has a couple of credits to her name, including a run on the EPIX series Pennywise , about Batman's butler, but The Crown is her first major showcase.

Initially, the most striking element of Corrin's performance is just how youthful it is. Diana often feels engrained in the amber of historical memory. Yes, she was only 36 when she tragically died, but it's still almost hard to remember just how young she was when she entered public consciousness. The Crown introduces Diana as the teenager she was—just 16 when she first met Charles (Josh O'Connor) and 19 when he took interest. She's savvy, yes, but still not yet an adult. She gossips about a classmate's ass size during her initial encounter with Charles, and dances to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen." Following their engagement, she holes up in Buckingham Palace to avoid the press, and roller-skates through the halls while listening to Duran Duran (and wearing an incredibly cute outfit with gingham pink pants, of course).

Corrin makes this early Diana seem charming, witty, and, most of all, young, which is why the warning signs go off in your head as soon as she accepts Charles' half-hearted proposition of marriage. Even Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II is surprised he didn't get down on one knee.