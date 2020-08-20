Everything We Know About Season 4 of Netflix's 'The Crown'
Princess Diana is on her way.
Put your kettle on and get your scones in place: Another season of Netflix's The Crown is on its way. The coming season will be flush with royal drama as dear Elizabeth has to contend with the rise of Margaret Thatcher and debut of Lady Diana Spencer. But when is it hitting screens? And who is in it? Find out all the details here.
When does The Crown Season 4 premiere?
November 15, on Netflix. You know you probably won't be going anywhere for Thanksgiving, so why not celebrating the most American of holidays by bingeing a show about the British monarchy?
Who is in the Season 4 cast?
If you're a fan of Peter Morgan's drama, you know by now that the actors playing the main characters (Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret) hold onto their roles for two seasons before yielding them to their successors. So the royals from Season 3 are back for a second go-around: That means Olivia Colman is Elizabeth again, Tobias Menzies is Philip, Helena Bonham Carter is Margaret, and Ben Daniels is Margaret's husband Anthony Snowden. But there are some thrilling new additions. Gillian Anderson is entering as Margaret Thatcher, confusing many who never considered that ol' Maggie could be played by a genuine sex symbol. Meanwhile Emma Corrin will wed Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles as Princess Diana.
The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020
What will Season 4 of The Crown be about?
For one, based on the date announcement teaser Netflix released, Charles and Diana's legendary wedding, so get ready for a full recreation of that iconic gown. It will also tackle the birth of young William and Harry. As for politics, Maggie Thatcher is around, what with her neocon policies and anti-labor attitude, drawing her into conflict with the Queen and her supposed impartiality. Season 4 will take The Crown into the Falklands War, a pet project of Thatcher's.
Will there be a Season 5?
Yes, and a Season 6. Morgan had initially decided to end after five installments, but changed his mind. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said in a statement.
Since Olivia Colman is done after the coming set of episodes, it'll be time for a new titan of British stage and screen to step into Elizabeth's shoes. For Seasons 5 and 6, Imelda Staunton of Vera Drake and Dolores Umbridge fame will lead the cast. Jonathan Pryce, who was most recently one of The Two Popes, will play Philip. Meanwhile, towering Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, best known for the likes of Widows and The Great Gatsby, has been cast as Diana.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.