Everything We Know About Season 4 of Netflix's 'The Crown'

Put your kettle on and get your scones in place: Another season of Netflix's The Crown is on its way. The coming season will be flush with royal drama as dear Elizabeth has to contend with the rise of Margaret Thatcher and debut of Lady Diana Spencer. But when is it hitting screens? And who is in it? Find out all the details here.

When does The Crown Season 4 premiere?

November 15, on Netflix. You know you probably won't be going anywhere for Thanksgiving, so why not celebrating the most American of holidays by bingeing a show about the British monarchy?

Who is in the Season 4 cast?

If you're a fan of Peter Morgan's drama, you know by now that the actors playing the main characters (Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret) hold onto their roles for two seasons before yielding them to their successors. So the royals from Season 3 are back for a second go-around: That means Olivia Colman is Elizabeth again, Tobias Menzies is Philip, Helena Bonham Carter is Margaret, and Ben Daniels is Margaret's husband Anthony Snowden. But there are some thrilling new additions. Gillian Anderson is entering as Margaret Thatcher, confusing many who never considered that ol' Maggie could be played by a genuine sex symbol. Meanwhile Emma Corrin will wed Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles as Princess Diana.