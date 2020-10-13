Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer Gives the First Major Look at Princess Diana

Netflix's decadent royal drama The Crown continues its march across history. After Season 3 added Olivia Coleman to the cast, taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, the Oscar-winner will be joined by Gillian Anderson in the pivotal role of Margaret Thatcher for Season 4. And, yes, this season will also introduce Princess Diana to the mix.

The sumptuous teaser trailer, with its voiceover about "fairy tales" and "happily ever after," hits a slightly foreboding note, which makes sense given what's to come in the 20th century. The clip provides a glimpse of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) on their wedding day, an event you can expect the series to recreate in all its luxurious detail.

And don't worry: This fourth set of episodes won't be the show's last season. Earlier this year, creator Peter Morgan confirmed that the plan is now to finish the story in six seasons. Elizabeth Debicki, last seen in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Tenet, will take over the role of Diana in Season 5, and Imelda Staunton, an Oscar-nominee for her role in Mike Leigh's Vera Drake in 2004, will play Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons. But first, you'll have to get through the fourth season, which drops on Netflix on November 15.