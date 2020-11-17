Everything We Know About 'The Crown' Season 5
More Diana and Charles drama, and a brand-new lead cast.
Season 4 of The Crown ends abruptly. During a Christmas celebration, the whole royal brood poses for a Christmas portrait. The camera zooms in on the face of Emma Corrin's Diana, who stands, heartbroken, furious, and isolated from her husband, Prince Charles, tears welling in her eyes. Sure enough, there's a lot more Diana to come when the Netflix series about the inner lives of the members of the British monarchy returns for a Season 5. However, there will be some major changes as well: It's time for a cast changeover. Let's break down what's to come.
When will The Crown Season 5 premiere?If the show maintains its current shooting schedule, then it should hit Netflix around November 2021. But with coronavirus, it's hard to tell whether it will finish on time or be derailed by on-set infections.
Who will be in The Crown Season 5?Say goodbye to Olivia Colman and say hello to Imelda Staunton as Lillibet. Staunton, the revered actress best known to millennials as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, is taking over the role of the sovereign. Jonathan Pryce, late of The Two Popes, will be her husband Philip, while the great Lesley Manville, Mike Leigh muse and Phantom Thread insult-slinger, will play her sister Margaret.
As for the extended members of the royal circle, towering Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, Hustlers) is subbing in for Emma Corrin as Diana, while The Wire and The Affair's Dominic West will be playing Charles. (Yes, a man who was on The Affair, recently caught in a very public affair, will be Charles. Wrap your head around that one.) Additional casting is yet to be announced.
What is The Crown Season 5 going to cover?Well, given that final shot, there's bound to be a lot of time spent on Diana drama, specifically her and Charles' acrimonious divorce. It's unclear whether it will cover her tragic death in August 1997 or whether Morgan will save that for the sixth and final season. (As a writer, he has covered that territory before with The Queen.) On the political side of things, Margaret Thatcher gives way to John Major, another conservative, who is in office during a recession and a cease-fire in Northern Ireland. Of course, Major is nowhere near as interesting a figure as his successor, Tony Blair, who has yet to be cast. Should Morgan reach 1997, Blair should be around.
So there will be a Season 6 of The Crown?Yes. After initially saying he was going to cut his original six-season plan short, Morgan reneged on that and said that, yes, he is going to do a sixth season. That doesn't, however, mean that the show is going to tackle, say, Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry. Per Deadline, the series will only go up until the early 2000s. So get ready for Tony Blair's cronyism with George W. Bush and the Iraq War, but not Brexit.
