Everything We Know About 'The Crown' Season 5

Season 4 of The Crown ends abruptly. During a Christmas celebration, the whole royal brood poses for a Christmas portrait. The camera zooms in on the face of Emma Corrin's Diana, who stands, heartbroken, furious, and isolated from her husband, Prince Charles, tears welling in her eyes. Sure enough, there's a lot more Diana to come when the Netflix series about the inner lives of the members of the British monarchy returns for a Season 5. However, there will be some major changes as well: It's time for a cast changeover. Let's break down what's to come.