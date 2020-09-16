Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland Can't Save Netflix's Grim 'The Devil All the Time'

What if you took a few beloved actors and put them in the most dour, depressing project you could find? Well, then you'd have The Devil All the Time, the new Netflix movie from director Antonio Campos. The film stars Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, among others, and is probably best described as two hours and 18 minutes of misery. Every bad thing that can happen to these characters in Appalachian Ohio does happen. The sheer amount of misfortune would almost seem like parody if the movie didn't take itself so incredibly seriously.

The decades-spanning plot is adapted from the novel of the same title by Donald Ray Pollock, who also serves as the largely unnecessary narrator. In the screenplay, which was written by Campos and his brother Paulo, Pollock's voiceover describes every plot point, sometimes even before it is going to play out on screen. The saga of the residents of Knockemstiff and the surrounding area unfolds as if Love Actually were about post-WWII tragedy: Everyone is connected by some sort of horrific event.

The endless sorrow starts with Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgård), a WWII vet who witnesses the brutal crucifixion of one of his fellow soldiers in the Pacific. He returns home and marries a sweet waitress named Charlotte (Haley Bennett) and they have a child, Arvin. Arvin will eventually be portrayed by Tom Holland, but not until Charlotte is diagnosed with cancer and Willard, in an effort to save her, shoots his young son's dog as a sacrifice to God. If his mother had her druthers, Willard would have ended up with Helen (Mia Wasikowska), who instead weds a crazed preacher Roy (Harry Melling). Their child, Lenora, is abandoned when Roy stabs Helen in the neck, thinking he can resurrect her to prove the Lord's power.