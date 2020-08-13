Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson Face Off in Netflix's New Trailer

When the first images were released for Antonio Campos' The Devil All the Time, the internet started salivating. The cast of the new film, which will land on Netflix in September, is packed with faves. There's wee little Spider-Man Tom Holland brooding! And rising Batman/Grade-A weirdo Robert Pattinson as an evil preacher! Indie darling Riley Keough is there too! Well, now we have the first trailer for the decade-hopping movie, featuring all those people and more doing their best Appalachian accents.

The footage doesn't give much of a sense of the plot, just that it traverses many years, and that Holland's Arvin Russell thinks Pattinson is up to something bad. "That ain't no preacher. He's as bad as they got on the damn radio," Arvin says. There is also sex, murder, and spiders. Yes, in one shot, a man pours a bunch of spiders on his face. Also, Pattinson wears a shirt that is vaguely puffy as he screams about delusions. According to the official summary, The Devil All the Time spans the years between WWII and Vietnam in Knockemstiff, Ohio. It lands on Netflix September 16.