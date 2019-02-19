Netflix's Mötley Crüe Biopic 'The Dirt' Looks Like Hair Metal 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Following the mega-success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and has grossed over $800 million at the global box office, you can expect to see a run of biopics about rock radio staples arriving in the near future. (Taryn Egerton is Elton John in Rocketman, coming to theaters May 31!!) Though a movie like The Dirt, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Mötley Crüe and writer Neil Strauss, has been in development for over a decade and was in production before the Queen biopic hit theaters, it will likely appeal to Bohemian Rhapsody fans with a taste for hair spray and leopard print.
Judging from the trailer, the gang's all here: head-banging lead singer Vince Neil (Daniel Webber), bassist Nicky Sixx (Douglas Booth), drummer Tommy Lee (Machine Gun Kelly), and guitarist Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon) all make appearances in the clip, which charts a rise-and-fall narrative familiar from countless Behind the Music episodes. It's got the vibe of a greatest hits collection covering all the tabloid headlines, raucous parties, and truly bizarre '80s fashion choices. This particular tale of sex, drugs, and rock n' roll was directed by Jeff Tremaine, the filmmaker behind all three of the Jackass movies, so expect the movie to go all in on the more outlandish aspects of the Crüe journey.
"I've managed The Scorpions, Bon Jovi, Skid Row, Kiss," says the band's manager Doc McGhee in the clip. "But I have never been through what Mötley Crüe put me through." If the movie can deliver on the promise of those words -- delivered by David Costabile from Billions -- it should be worth a watch. Though the trailer has a somewhat formulaic, scrubbed-up look to it, expect some pretty wild behavior when The Dirt drops on Netflix on March 22.
