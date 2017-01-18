Jason Segel Is Sad and Spooky in the First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Discovery'

"People are just gonna keep killing themselves."

That's the only line of dialogue Jason Segel delivers in the first trailer for Netflix's Discovery. His character lives in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically verified and millions of people are committing suicide to get there ASAP, so we don't blame him. What else would there be to do but look curiously and balefully at all the other weirdos walking around and make depressing comments?

Dark! Sure, but take comfort in knowing that this Charlie McDowell movie is actually a sci-fi romance, one in which a man (Segel) and woman (Rooney Mara) fall for each other... while "coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature" of life after death. Okay, still dark. But hey, look: It sounds like this is the closest thing you're going to get to a new Black Mirror love story for a while -- okay, not helping, sorry. Maybe Jason will sing.