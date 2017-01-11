Adam Sandler's New Netflix Action Comedy Looks Not Bad, Maybe?

David Spade and Adam Sandler have made many movies together. There's I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, Jack And Jill, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2 -- and that's not even mentioning the movies Sandler produced for Spade like Joe Dirt, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, The Benchwarmers, and more. These movies are, for the most part, pretty terrible. Now they have a new one The Do-Over, coming to Netflix on May 27, and, through some magical alchemy, it looks like it could be... not bad.

Do-Over will be the second Sandler-led vehicle to hit the streaming giant, part of an unprecedented four-movie deal that included the fart-joke-filled western The Ridiculous 6, which dropped back in December. The trailer shows these Sandler movies might be improving a bit with each one. For one thing, there's an actual plot to it, and Sandler isn't playing his typical sad-sack character. Instead, he's a con-man posing as an FBI agent, with Spade playing the nebbish, family star role.