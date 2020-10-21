'The Donut King' Details the Rise and Fall of a California Donut Empire

"They call me donut king." The story of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who started an incredibly successful chain of California donut shops, is filled with sprinkles, frosting, and cash. You don't build a donut empire without a healthy amount of ambition and risk-taking instincts. While the donut might look innocuous, a cheerful symbol of joy and indulgence, there's always a void—fine, a donut hole—in the center.

The new documentary The Donut King, directed by filmmaker Alice Gu and executive produced by Ridley Scott, puts Ngoy's personal journey under the microscope, telling a rise-and-fall narrative with humor and rigor. The trailer gives you a feel for the rags-to-riches story and an understanding of what Ngoy's success meant for the Cambodian-American community, while still delivering all the appetizing shots of donuts you could ever want. Check it out above and look for The Donut King when it premieres in select theaters and in digital cinemas October 30.