Is James Alive in 'The End of the F***ing World' Season 2?

This story contains spoilers for The End of the F***ing World Season 1.
The first season of Netflix and Channel 4's dark comedy co-production The End of the F***ing World literally ended with a bang: It featured a gunshot before cutting to black, leaving it ambiguous whether Alex Lawther's character, James, is alive or not.
James' fate is just one of many questions fans have going into Season 2 of the British teen series. Since Season 1 was a straight adaptation Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, and concluded where the book did, it's a bit unclear where showrunners Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell are taking the show in the upcoming installment that's out on Netflix Tuesday, November 5.
As you may recall, Season 1 followed self-described-psychopath-but-actually-very-sensitive James and his troubled girlfriend Alyssa (Jessica Barden) on the run. At first they're just escaping home home… but then they have to dodge murder charges. It was the man whose home they broke into that James kills when the man -- who turns out to be a murderer himself --attempts to assault Alyssa. But because this is TV, they obviously don't go to the police and instead make teenaged fugitives of themselves.
'Last Week Tonight' Writer Josh Gondelman Takes Shots, Talks About Working For John Oliver
The slightly deranged pair was last seen on the beach outside of Alyssa's (Jessica Barden) father's home, where police start to shoot at James when he tries to run away. You may remember it was actually her dad (Barry Ward) who ratted out the runaways to the authorities, and officers fired even as the original detective on the case, Gemma Whelan's Detective Noon, protested. It was all very shocking and dramatic and has left fans wanting answers since the series dropped on Netflix in February 2017 -- but while many believe the original book implies James' death, that doesn't seem like the direction the show will take.
For instance, a second season largely exists because we're in an age of streaming where networks are all for the continuation of book-to-series adaptations if the demand is there (a la Big Little Lies, 13 Reasons Why, etc.) -- and killing off the main character just doesn't seem too appealing. It would also mean that Season 2 would take on a much more somber tone -- which might not be out of the realm of possibility for a show about two young people's reactions to trauma -- but TEOTFW seems more concerned with the reality of repercussions than what might've been an almost Romeo and Juliet-like ending to Season 1, as Lawther himself called it.
Perhaps James did go to prison and now his sentence is up; based on those posters of Alyssa in a wedding dress, maybe a post-jailhouse wedding will kick off the second season. As Netflix says the new episodes will focus on "a woman obsessed with the man [James and Alyssa] killed" who "is released from prison and out for revenge," it seems like these two might be on another f***ed up chase. Their bond in the midst of chaos is what makes the show so great to begin with, so we can only hope that Alyssa doesn't have to go at it alone.
TEOTFW has definitely made an effort not to reveal if James will be back for more brooding and shenanigans -- but don't be too surprised if he makes an appearance when the new episodes drop on November 5. As Entwistle told us after the first run, the relationship between these characters is at the heart of the show, so it wouldn't make too much sense to kill him off now. Still, with this show, you never know.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.