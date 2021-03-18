'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Gives Sidekicks Center Stage

The Marvel shows premiering on Disney+ all have a clearly defined purpose: to link Avengers: Endgame and the conclusion of Marvel's Phase 3 with the start of Phase 4, and the new guard of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. WandaVision focused on one character's grief in the aftermath of the battle, allowing her multiple episodes to explore the effects of personal tragedy, and planting the seed for one of the upcoming movies. Loki, premiering in June, will show what the erstwhile villain has been up to since he Tesseracted away during Endgame's big time travel plot, and will add a new wrinkle to the expanding universe with the introduction of the Time Variance Authority.

Disney+'s newest series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with new episodes dropping on Fridays weekly, keeps things a little more earthbound, reminding us of the five years in which half the Universe's population vanished, and the effect that had on the ones who disappeared when they returned. The world is a different, stranger place now. Both Captain America and Tony Stark, co-leaders of the Avengers, are gone, and Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson are left to pick up the pieces.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier re-introduces us to the Falcon, AKA Sam Wilson, a former Air Force pilot who fights terrorists using a pair of mechanical wings, and Bucky Barnes, formerly the Winter Soldier, a World War II G.I. injected with super-serum and brainwashed by Nazis into becoming an assassin, tricked out with a deadly metal arm. Both, if you recall, were disintegrated as a result of the Thanos Snap at the end of Infinity War, and reappeared just in time to take part in Endgame's finale. Fighting alien armies is all well and good, but when it comes to reintegrating back into the real world, Sam and Bucky are more than a little disoriented.