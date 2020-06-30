Everything We Know About 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on Disney+

It's been a long wait for another foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the one-two punch of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home last year. That, of course, has a lot to do with the global pandemic that's put a hold on all movie going. But Marvel fans might have something to look forward to this summer: The release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first of the planned superhero series heading to Disney+. So what do we know about this expansion of the world? Stick with us to find out.

What's it about?

Well, it's about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, duh! To clarify it's about Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), two pals of Captain America's. At the end of Endgame, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Sam, essentially crowning him the next Cap. The first footage of the new show, which debuted in a Super Bowl trailer, features Sam working on his shield skills, while also flying around in his Falcon suit. Presumably, the show will feature Sam and Barnes teaming up to fight bad guys.

Which bad guys?

Well, Daniel Brühl is back as Helmut Zemo, the bad guy who started all the chaos in Captain America: Civil War, by setting the explosion that killed Black Panther's father. If you'll recall, Bucky got blamed for that incident by like half the Avengers, and a bunch of infighting ensued. But, according to reports out of last year's D23, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also involve John Walker, a.k.a. Super-Patriot or U.S. Agent, a sort of jingoistic Cap. Wyatt Russell of Lodge 49 and 22 Jump Street will be playing him.