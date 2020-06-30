Everything We Know About 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on Disney+
The superhero team-up will be the first Disney+ Marvel show to arrive.
It's been a long wait for another foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the one-two punch of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home last year. That, of course, has a lot to do with the global pandemic that's put a hold on all movie going. But Marvel fans might have something to look forward to this summer: The release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first of the planned superhero series heading to Disney+. So what do we know about this expansion of the world? Stick with us to find out.
What's it about?
Well, it's about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, duh! To clarify it's about Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), two pals of Captain America's. At the end of Endgame, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Sam, essentially crowning him the next Cap. The first footage of the new show, which debuted in a Super Bowl trailer, features Sam working on his shield skills, while also flying around in his Falcon suit. Presumably, the show will feature Sam and Barnes teaming up to fight bad guys.
Which bad guys?
Well, Daniel Brühl is back as Helmut Zemo, the bad guy who started all the chaos in Captain America: Civil War, by setting the explosion that killed Black Panther's father. If you'll recall, Bucky got blamed for that incident by like half the Avengers, and a bunch of infighting ensued. But, according to reports out of last year's D23, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also involve John Walker, a.k.a. Super-Patriot or U.S. Agent, a sort of jingoistic Cap. Wyatt Russell of Lodge 49 and 22 Jump Street will be playing him.
Who else is in the cast?
So of course you've got Mackie, Stan, Brühl, and Russell in the cast, but there's another familiar face who is in the case: Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Peggy Carter's grand-niece.
What else do we know about it?
Well, it's essentially going to be like a Marvel movie, but longer and released in multiple parts, if you can imagine. In a recent interview with Variety, Mackie said: "The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie." That's just double the run time of Endgame so it's not even that much longer than your average MCU outing.
When will it premiere?
The scheduled release date has been August 2020, and as far as we know that's still the case, although the official website says merely Fall 2020, so who knows. The show was also still filming at least some material when coronavirus halted pretty much all TV production, so it could always shift again.
How will it connect to the other MCU TV shows?
We're not sure yet! But we've also got WandaVision and Loki on the way so there is a lot of Marvel content heading to streaming.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.