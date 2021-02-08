'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Fight Crime in the Disney+ Show's Super Bowl Trailer

The Falcon! The Winter Soldier! Remember those guys? The Avengers' favorite side characters are now the main characters of their own show on Disney+, officially dropping March 19. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, AKA the Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, pits two of Captain America's closest friends against a villain from the Avengers' past—that is, if they can learn to work together. Those crazy guys!

After taking up the Cap mantle, sorta, following the close of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes to combat anti-patriotism terrorist group the Flag-Smashers. Behind it all, possibly, is Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), a Sokovian terrorist who nearly manipulated the Avengers into destroying each other. (Comic fans will be thrilled to learn that Zemo will be wearing his iconic purple mask in this.) Also joining the party are Peggy Carter (Emily VanCamp), a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and Peggy Carter's niece, and John F. Walker (Wyatt Russell of Everybody Wants Some! and Lodge 49), a franchise newbie and successor to Captain America created by the government. Sounds sus!