The Biggest Questions from 'The Flight Attendant,' Our New Mystery TV Obsession

The Flight Attendant is one of the most stressful shows I have ever watched. It's also one of the most fun. Now that HBO Max has dropped the first three episodes, please get on board so we can collectively untangle these mysteries together.

Based on a book by Chris Bohjalian and developed by Steve Yockey, a veteran of shows like Supernatural and Awkward, The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a... flight attendant... for the fictional Imperial Airlines. As the opening montage suggests, Cassie likes to party—hard. She spends her nights clubbing and her days in first class. On one trip to Bangkok, she meets a handsome man, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), in 3C. They flirt. They hook up in the bathroom, and then he invites her out for a night on the town. The date looks romantic, but is more of an alcohol-fueled blur. When she wakes up in Alex's gorgeous hotel room, he's dead next to her, his throat slit in especially gruesome fashion.

Cassie panics, calls her lawyer friend Annie (Zosia Mamet), asks about Amanda Knox, and tries to clean up the crime scene, obviously making her look like more of a suspect. But who killed Alex is only just the start of The Flight Attendant's intrigue. Let's dig in.