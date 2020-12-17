Everything We Know About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant wrapped up its first season pretty neatly. Sure, Rosie Perez's inadvertent North Korean spy Megan is absconding to somewhere in Italy, and Michelle Gomez's Miranda has made off with a whole lot of cash, but the finale basically completes the story of Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden and the murder mystery surrounding her Bangkok one-night-stand Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman). Still, is there more to come? Here's what we know so far.

So what would Season 2 be about?

Showrunner Steve Yockey told us that he didn't want to get too deep into speculation ahead of an official renewal, but did offer that he imagines Season 2 would involve a "new adventure for Cassie, but we would see old friends." In the last moments of the episode, Cassie has possibly been recruited by the CIA, thanks to her flight attendant pal Shane (Griffin Matthews), who also happens to be an undercover agent. Plenty of fodder there—imagine Cassie, trying to stay sober, spying on people. Fun!

What Yockey is implying is that you shouldn't expect a straight continuation of the murder plot involving Alex and the mysterious Lionfish corporation. That said: There are plenty of surviving Season 1 characters who could cause more chaos for Cassie. She and Shane didn't kill crazy assassin Buckley/Felix (Colin Woodell), for one thing, and Miranda is off running around with tons of money.

Who would be back for a Season 2?

Cuoco would have to be, obviously. She's an executive producer, too, and has said that she would love to do more. Yockey also mentioned that he would be remiss if a potential Season 2 didn't include Rosie Perez as Megan, whose story ends with a lot left up in the air. Where is she going? How is she going to get out of the pickle she got herself into by stealing secrets off her husband's computer and giving them to North Korean spies? As for the rest: Well, perhaps Shane becomes Cassie's CIA handler, and it definitely wouldn't be the same show without Cassie and her friend Annie's great chemistry, so we're hoping Zosia Mamet will be back. But we'll have to wait to find out until there's word of an official renewal.