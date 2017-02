Matt Damon's Accent in 'The Great Wall' Is Goofy as Hell

And, unsurprisingly, critics have taken notice. In his review for New York, David Edelstein notes that Damon plays a character who is "either English or Irish -- I think Irish." Buzzfeed's Alison Willmore aptly describes Damon's performance as "unplaceably-accented." In USA Today, critic Brian Truitt sniffed out some Scottish in there and a hint of "original-recipe Damon." Slate's Sam Adams was even more succinct in his assessment: "the accent, whatever itโ€™s meant to be, comes and goes."

The people who have seen this movie can't stop talking about the accent. It's not just something being picked on by fussy critics; everyday moviegoers -- or at least the type who went to see The Great Wall the night it came out -- are also noticing it. There's already a Reddit thread mocking Damon's vocal tics. One user deemed it the "this movie is going to buy me a bigger house" accent. Another called it "PhoningItIn." If you've seen this movie, you want to joke about the accent.