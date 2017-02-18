Matt Damon's Accent in 'The Great Wall' Is Goofy as Hell

And, unsurprisingly, critics have taken notice. In his review for New York, David Edelstein notes that Damon plays a character who is "either English or Irish -- I think Irish." Buzzfeed's Alison Willmore aptly describes Damon's performance as "unplaceably-accented." In USA Today, critic Brian Truitt sniffed out some Scottish in there and a hint of "original-recipe Damon." Slate's Sam Adams was even more succinct in his assessment: "the accent, whatever it’s meant to be, comes and goes."

The people who have seen this movie can't stop talking about the accent. It's not just something being picked on by fussy critics; everyday moviegoers -- or at least the type who went to see The Great Wall the night it came out -- are also noticing it. There's already a Reddit thread mocking Damon's vocal tics. One user deemed it the "this movie is going to buy me a bigger house" accent. Another called it "PhoningItIn." If you've seen this movie, you want to joke about the accent.