'The Green Knight' Is a Bold, Gorgeous Retelling of Arthurian Legend

Thanks to decades, centuries even, of retellings and reimaginings of King Arthur lore, from the Fisher King and the Holy Grail to Merlin and Morgan le Fay to Sir Pellinore and his Questing Beast, most of us have a pretty good idea of how these things are supposed to work. A knight receives a quest to complete to prove his honor, usually involving a creature and/or magic spells and/or a damsel in distress, and returns to Camelot a hero, granted land or a marriage or a new horse (all these things being more or less equal in value) by the king. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the chivalric romance penned in the 14th century by an unknown author, is no different, containing as it does the trappings of what was described above: a knight, a test, temptations, honor proven or not. The Green Knight, the new film adapted and directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete's Dragon), takes all of these familiar elements and turns them on their head.

In the beginning, the film sticks pretty close to the source material: It's New Year's Eve in Camelot, and King Arthur (Sean Harris) is hosting a feast in his hall for the Knights of the Round Table. Arthur's nephew Gawain (Dev Patel, and not yet a knight in this version), has yet to find a way to prove himself worthy to his king, until an unexpected guest comes calling. In trots the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), an enormous axe-bearing warrior who appears to be fashioned out of tree bark and plants, who presents to the king a challenge: a chivalric game, in the spirit of the New Year, in which any knight in the room is invited to strike him a blow, which will be returned in kind one year hence.

Arthur, aged as he is, is unable to accomplish anything resembling fighting, and so Gawain volunteers, beheading the Green Knight with one blow. To the shock of all present, the Knight picks up his head, reiterates the conditions of the game, and tells Gawain to meet him in a year at the Green Chapel, where he will return the blow Gawain gave him. It's up to Gawain, then, to hold up his end of the bargain, setting off the following December to find this knight in his chapel and receive the deadly blow—one that, as he is not made of magical plants, Gawain is unlikely to survive.