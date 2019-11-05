The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's flagship original series, is on its way to a fourth season, expanding the dystopian universe that Booker Award-winning novelist Margaret Atwood created in her 1985 novel of the same name. The series takes place in a future nation called Gilead, where the autocratic government assigns women to strict societal roles based on their wealth and fertility. Over the past several years, The Handmaid's Tale has become well and truly integrated into the zeitgeist, to the extent that it's not uncommon to see women dressed as handmaids at political events.
Hulu announced during the series' third season that The Handmaid's Tale had been picked up for Season 4 -- not much of a surprise, given its dedicated fanbase and popularity. While there's a good deal of time before the fourth season hits screens, that doesn't mean we don't know anything about what to expect going forward. Here's everything we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 4.
When will Season 4 premiere?
Currently, there's no set release date for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4. While previous seasons have been roughly spaced a year apart, series editor Wendy Hallam-Martin told Mayday: The Handmaid's Tale Podcast that production for Season 4 isn't set to begin until March 2020. That means that fall 2020 is likely the earliest that we can expect the new season.
Is this the last season of The Handmaid's Tale?
The short answer: probably not! The real answer: who knows. Now off of the beaten path past what Atwood explicitly covered in her novel, the plot possibilities are endless. Realistically, The Handmaid's Tale will probably keep running as long as Hulu decides to keep paying for it. Hulu CEO Randy Freer told Variety in 2018, "Look, I hope, as success goes, there's 10 seasons of The Handmaid's Tale."
Who will return for Season 4?
While we haven't seen any official casting announcements yet, it's pretty reasonable to expect most of the series regulars to return for the fourth season. That means we'll be seeing more of Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred, Alexis Bledel as Emily/Ofglen, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine/Ofwarren/Ofdaniel, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Max Minghella as Nick, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Clea DuVall as Sylvia, and Amanda Brugel as Rita.
What do we know about the plot of Season 4?
Season 3 ended with June successfully transporting more than 50 children out of Gilead and to safety in Canada. In the process, however, she ends up getting shot in the shoulder, left injured and stuck in Gilead. Despite this cliffhanger, it's safe to assume that she'll be fine: The Handmaid's Tale is, at its core, June's story. "When June dies, our guide dies, and our show dies, showrunner Bruce Miller told Vanity Fair.
We'll also likely see more on the Canadian side this season. Miller told TVGuide that "the people in Toronto are as much a part of the story as the people in Gilead." Season 4 will likely see Moira and Luke dealing with the realization that June was the one who orchestrated the children's escape. Of course, there's also the matter of dealing with the Waterfords, who are set to go on trial in Canada and potentially be held accountable for their actions under the Gilead regime.
Finally, it looks like Season 4 will also give Nick more time in the spotlight. Miller told TVGuide that they had planned to develop Nick's role more during the third season, but were unable to do so due to time constraints. Now, it seems that we'll be learning more about him and his relationship with June in Season 4.
Season 4 may draw some inspiration from Atwood's recent Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments, but given that the book was only released in September 2019, it'd be a relatively quick turnaround for Season 4 writers. Atwood has read scripts for the series with a mind towards the sequel however, so we can definitely expect some interplay between the sequel and the show in the future (although Hulu has already picked up the rights for a separate adaptation of The Testaments).
