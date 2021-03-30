June Leads a Revolution in the Trailer For 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4

For the past couple seasons, The Handmaid's Tale has been planting the seeds for a revolution. While there have been more than a few setbacks for Elisabeth Moss' June in her mission to rise up against Gilead, at the end of Season 3 she finally accomplished her biggest feat yet by smuggling children into Canada by plane—and it looks like that was just the beginning of her plans.

Hulu dropped the full-length trailer for the long-awaited Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale today, and it finally teases June as a full-blown, relentless rebel leader. The clip shows that although a handful of her adversaries like the Waterfords and Aunt Lydia are desperate to put a stop to her—and she's literally deemed Public Enemy No. 1 in Gilead—she's gearing up an army of other Handmaids and is ready for war. At one point Janine (Madeline Brewer) asks her, "Do you have some secret brilliant plan?" and she says, "I made a promise to hurt them the way we hurt"—so get ready for some action.

The trailer also teases reunions for June with Nick (Max Minghella) and also her long-lost daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake)—or is it a dream?—and even shows a scene of Commander Lawrence pushing somebody off a building. So, even though the awards contender has delivered some shocking installments before, Season 4 seems like it might just be the most dramatic yet. You can watch the clip above before the new season premieres on Hulu on April 28.