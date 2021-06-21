Like all of the decisions June's made thus far, this certainly puts her in a precarious position. It's fair to wonder what's next for the rebel based on the character from Atwood's novel. If you're still reeling from that finale and curious as to where the series, showrun by Bruce Miller, is headed next, we're breaking down everything we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 so far below.

Hulu's series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's beloved novel The Handmaid's Tale has been one of the most intense dramas on TV ever since it premiered in 2017—but Season 4 ended with what's arguably its most dramatic finale yet. After Moira (Samira Wiley) took June (Elisabeth Moss) across the border into Canada to seek refuge where she had the opportunity to transition into a safer, somewhat normal life, June put everything at risk by violently killing her abuser, Commander Fred Waterford (Joe Fiennes). It came as a shock to Fred, since he thought he was going to be escorted back into Gilead, unscathed, after striking a deal to provide information in exchange of being freed of all charges—but he was instead met by a vengeful June, a handful of other handmaids, and their stones. Although, for viewers who have been closely watching June and saw the rage that filled her when Fred offered her an apology—only out of selfishness—his violent death seemed inevitable.

The situation in Gilead is of course still culminating, so it seems likely that the series will revisit the characters in the resistance left there. That means probably expect to see more of Season 4 newcomer Esther Keyes, played by McKenna Grace, and Madeline Brewer's Janine, who we now know are working together.

Aside from him, it seems like the rest of the core cast should return. Obviously, The Handmaid's Tale would be nothing without Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne—and Miller has even said that the show will run as long as she's alive—so she'll be back for more. The same goes for her husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenie), her adversaries, the now-pregnant Serena Joy (Yvonne Strzechowsk), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), her allies Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Nick (Max Minghella), Moira (Samira Whiley), Emily (Alexis Bleidel), Rita (Amanda Brugel), and U.S. Government-in-Exile representative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger).

What will it be about?

Just after June killed Commander Waterford, she visited her daughter Nichole—telling her husband Luke, "Just give me five minutes with her and then I'll go." In that moment, Luke realizes that his wife made the decision to execute revenge over her family, and June is realizing in real-time what she must do and where she must go next. Right now, what and where that is is unclear, but it's certainly where Season 5 is going.

Although nothing is confirmed, Elisabeth Moss speculated to Entertainment Tonight that June is "going to have to be on the run again." That sounds about right, considering she's now a murderer. Of course, there were no witnesses and she's a refugee, but murder is still a heinous crime. Gilead will also probably put two-and-two together, and that would be a major concern for June, should she go back across the border. It definitely seems like that's the route she's going to take next season, considering her daughter Hannah is still over there, as are Janine and Esther. Now she knows exactly where Hannah is, thanks to an ally in Nick, and there's essentially no turning back. Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that "moving forward, that image of Fred is what June sees every time she closes her eyes." So June is definitely forever changed by the incident, but she's also likely going to continue to be absolutely relentless in carving out a better world for her daughters.

Fred's death also greatly affects Serena Joy. Miller said, "It could push Serena to be a very sympathetic figure. It could push her into a rage that is inexplicable; it could push her into a level of freedom." Although she grew to fear and dislike Fred, now that she's pregnant, we can't imagine she would be too pleased with what June did (and that finger she got in the mail). Plus, that's not to mention June may still want enact even more revenge on Serena herself.

On a larger scale, that shocking death has major repercussions. The showrunner also mentioned that Fred's killing has the possibility to be an incredibly symbolic moment for the uprising in Gilead, which could finally push things over the edge on both sides. Elisabeth Moss similarly said June is committed to bringing "the whole system down" in order to create a better future for her daughters, so expect to increasingly see the nation and its politics' demise going forward.