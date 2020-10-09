The Fifth Episode of 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Reveals a Major Ghostly Twist

This article contains major spoilers for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"We can't count on the past," home chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), one of the few living characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor, drunkenly explains to housekeeper Hannah Grose (T'Nia Miller) at the start of Episode 5. "We think we have it trapped in our memories," he continues, "but memories fade, or they're wrong. Any of us could die at any moment. Or we could forget our entire lives, which is like dying."

Owen, unknowingly, has discovered the very thesis of the whole show: That the restless spirits of Bly Manor glean strength from our memories of them, and it's only once they've been forgotten that they become less and less human. The tragedy of this episode lies in what it reveals about dreamily distracted Hannah Grose, who discovers, via a labyrinthine voyage through her disconnected memories, that she is not as alive as she thinks she is, and hasn't been for quite a while.

Episode 5, titled "The Altar of the Dead," is not quite the explain-it-all reveal episode that comes later in the season and focuses on a much older resident of Bly Manor, but this one does explain, elegantly and patiently, exactly how the ghosts of this show work. In both seasons of The Haunting, things are never as they seem, and the show takes its time to draw the curtains back on exactly what has been going on this whole time.

The show did something similar in its first season, The Haunting of Hill House, where it laid out, over the course of one midseason episode, exactly what connected the traumatized Nell Crain (Victoria Pedretti) to the specter of "the Bent-Neck Lady," which would appear occasionally to terrorize her during her childhood in the mansion. The finales of these shows are what the whole thing is building towards, but it's these standalone episodes, smack dab in the middle of everything, that turn out to be the strongest.