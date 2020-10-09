Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Is the Saddest Ghost Story Ever

When you think about it, there are very few advantages to being a ghost. You can walk through walls, sure, and appear in doorways out of nowhere, and invisibly move objects around a room, and… that's kind of it. You can pass the time scaring people, but what if the people you're scaring are loved ones, or perfectly nice strangers? Being a ghost, when you get down to it, watching the seasons pass and the living grow older while you're stuck in time, trapped in the place you died, is, simply, quite sad.

The Haunting of Hill House, which debuted on Netflix in 2018 and was directed by horror auteur Mike Flanagan, unearthed the roots of a family's trauma using the very spirits that haunted them as children, living in a mansion that was like flypaper for people's souls. Compared to that season, the latest installment of what has become an anthology show, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is barely frightening at all -- but that's far from a criticism. There are plenty of ghosts in this season, more than you may think after the first few episodes, but the show spends less time on crafting its (very effective) scares, and more on exploring what force could possibly be powerful enough to turn a dead person into a ghost. Death is a tragedy; a soul unable to move on even more so.

Bly Manor is based, this time, on Henry James' gothic mystery novel The Turn of the Screw, in which a governess, hired on at a wealthy family's estate, comes to believe that her two young charges are being possessed by the ghosts of two lovers who had died on the grounds before she arrived. Where James' novel is pointedly obtuse when it comes to whether the governess is right about there being ghosts or not, this adaptation is much more direct. There are, indeed, ghosts at Bly, including those of a man and a woman who were in love before they died, but there's a lot more to the story than that.