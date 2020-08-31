The Ghosts Are Back in Netflix's Very Creepy 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Teaser

One of the best series Netflix has ever done, and definitely their best horror show to date, was The Haunting of Hill House, which premiered in October 2018 and was based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name, about a family of siblings traumatized by the specters that haunted their childhoods in Hill House. The story of that first season is complete, but in case you weren't aware, this is an anthology series, with plans for each season to adapt different popular horror stories. The new season, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, is coming this October, and the teaser looks even scarier than the first season, which was already pretty freakin' scary.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on Henry James' 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which has been adapted a bunch of times before -- even as recently as this year, with Floria Sigismondi's The Turning in January. The novella is about a governess who comes to an enormous mansion house in the countryside of Essex to tutor two young orphaned children whose parents recently died, and becomes convinced that the house, and the children, are being haunted by spirits. The book is notable for its ambiguity -- nowhere is it actually stated in the text that the governess is right about what she believes are supernatural entities, or whether she's just going crazy. Bly Manor, by contrast, seems to have made the decision to be definitive about the ghosts in this story, and it looks FREAKY.

You may recognize a few of the cast from the Hill House season (though their characters are completely different and disconnected): Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas are all playing new characters this season, and it is created, again, by Mike Flanagan.

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9.