The Trailer for Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' Series Will Freak You Out

As far as spooky real estate stories go, The Haunting of Hill House should be familiar to most horror fans. Published in 1959 to great acclaim, Shirley Jackson's classic gothic novel often appears on lists of the best horror literature ever written and it's been adapted to the big screen twice under the name The Haunting in 1963 and 1999. A new twist on the tale has history to contend with.
Judging from the evocative first trailer released today, Netflix's mini-series adaptation of the book should be up to the task. The official synopsis for the series, which is written and directed by Gerald's Game filmmaker Mike Flanagan, notes that the show is a "modern reimagining" of the story that follows a group of adult siblings revisiting the traumatic past of their childhood home, the creepily named Hill House. The series format should give more space to explore elements of the novel left out of previous adaptations. Will there still be ghosts in the house? If the preview is any indication, that seems like a safe bet!
But there are more than creepy spirits lurking around every corner: Gerald's Game star Carla Gugino is part of a cast that also includes TV veterans like Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman and True Detective's Elizabeth Reaser, Leverage's Timothy Hutton, and E.T. star Henry Thomas. (The show was also produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television.) We'll have a clearer sense of just how haunting the show will be when it debuts on Netflix on October 12.
