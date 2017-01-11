Entertainment

'The Hills' Reunion News Will Make You Cry Off Your Mascara Again

By Published On 05/31/2016 By Published On 05/31/2016
lauren conrad the hills reunion
MTV

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Sure, it feels like just yesterday that we stepped behind the scenes of the L.A. fashion industry with the drama-filled The Hills -- but a whole decade has passed since the MTV reality soap's premiere. As is customary, former star and current lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad has a birthday gift for you:

The Hills, envisioned as a spinoff of the genre-defining Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, catapulted Conrad and her peers Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port to reality-TV stardom. Conrad admits she rewatched the show's pilot to commemorate the occasion: "it was a little difficult watching my younger self struggle -- I was in way over my head! It was odd watching all of us just starting out, with no idea what the future held," she writes on her blog.

Come August 2 at 10pm, MTV will give us the chance to catch up with LC via The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now. The program promises to show us what Lauren's up to nowadays as well as "discuss some of the show's best-kept secrets." So far, there's little word on whether her ex-roomies will be joining in on the fun -- but from what we've heard, Heidi could use the paycheck.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist's Entertainment Editor, and she'll be bingeing The Hills on Hulu to prepare for August 2. Find her on Twitter: @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Every Original Movie & TV Show Hitting Netflix in 2017
Stream On

related

READ MORE
The Sexiest Movies on Netflix
Stream On

related

READ MORE
The 10 Funniest 'SNL' Sketches of 2016, Ranked
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like