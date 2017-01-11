'The Hills' Reunion News Will Make You Cry Off Your Mascara Again

Sure, it feels like just yesterday that we stepped behind the scenes of the L.A. fashion industry with the drama-filled The Hills -- but a whole decade has passed since the MTV reality soap's premiere. As is customary, former star and current lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad has a birthday gift for you:
Today is the 10th anniversary of The Hills! I am excited to announce that @MTV will premiere an anniversary special with me on Tuesday 8/2!
— Lauren Conrad (@LaurenConrad) May 31, 2016
The Hills, envisioned as a spinoff of the genre-defining Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, catapulted Conrad and her peers Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port to reality-TV stardom. Conrad admits she rewatched the show's pilot to commemorate the occasion: "it was a little difficult watching my younger self struggle -- I was in way over my head! It was odd watching all of us just starting out, with no idea what the future held," she writes on her blog.
Come August 2 at 10pm, MTV will give us the chance to catch up with LC via The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now. The program promises to show us what Lauren's up to nowadays as well as "discuss some of the show's best-kept secrets." So far, there's little word on whether her ex-roomies will be joining in on the fun -- but from what we've heard, Heidi could use the paycheck.
