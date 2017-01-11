The Best Line & Moment in Every Episode of The Jim Gaffigan Show

BEST LINE:

Jeannie finding yet another reason to reject a wonderful apartment:

"What a view. You can see all of everyth -- hold on a second. Do you guys see that? In that window? The shape of that building makes it look like there's devil eyes? Like staring at us? Like it would be like staring at our children? Like in the morning? While they eat cereal? We can't live here. We gotta go!"

BEST MOMENT:

Despite a parade of top comedians, this episode's really at its best when Jim finally confronts Jeannie for an honest answer about what he should do. The scene mixes sentimentality, sadness, and silliness in a potent combination. It’s a cocktail of comedy and candidness.