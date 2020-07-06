Netflix's 'The Kissing Booth 2' Trailer Throws a Hot Wrench In the Teen Romance Saga

The Kissing Booth, Netflix's high school-set rom-com about a teen girl who utilizes a "kissing booth" -- a concept that was outdated even before Grease was filmed -- to get the bad boy man of her dreams to stop fighting his classmates and date her already, dammit, was a real weird one when it came out in 2018. Hated by critics but beloved by fans, the movie was an unlikely runaway hit with Netflix's young audience, so of course it's getting a sequel! The trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, released today, promises more romance, more heartbreak, and a lot more kissing.

For those who don't remember, or who successfully avoided the first movie, The Kissing Booth follows high school teen Elle (Joey King), who's secretly crushing hard on Noah (Jacob Elordi, the bad, bad dude from HBO's Euphoria), the bad boy brother of her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney). After much hijinks involving a kissing booth Elle and Lee start up as a fundraiser, Elle gets the boy of her dreams and stops him from constantly fighting the other cretins at their high school in the name of Elle's honor. The Kissing Booth 2 takes off a few months after the close of the first movie, with Noah in college at Harvard and Elle finishing up her senior year, forced to choose whether to apply to the same college as her needy best friend, or follow the man of her dreams into the Ivy League. Oh, and there's also Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the hot new boy at school whom Elle just can't take her eyes off of!

The sequel seems to be ditching most of the bizarre gender politics of the first movie in favor of more of a To All the Boys 2 vibe, and the new romantic lead seems genuinely funny -- mostly because he refuses to deal with any of the main characters' nonsense. The Kissing Booth 2 hits Netflix on July 24.