Netflix Is Definitely Putting Out 'The Kissing Booth 3,' Presumably with More Kissing

As expected, there is more kissing to be done in The Kissing Booth franchise. Over the weekend, coinciding with the release of The Kissing Booth 2, Netflix announced that there will indeed be a Kissing Booth 3. The reveal was made in the form of an "exclusive sneak peek."

It appears that the third movie in the saga of booths and kissing will pick up right where the second left off, with Joey King's Elle having a fun summer with her boyfriend (Jacob Elordi) and best friend (Joel Courtney), but still avoiding making a decision about where she's going to college. (You see -- spoiler alert -- Elle got into both Berkeley and Harvard.)

According to Variety, the entire cast filmed The Kissing Booth 3 while making The Kissing Booth 2 and the movie is now in post production. This presumably means that The Kissing Booth 3 will not address how bad it is to have kissing booths in the age of coronavirus. It's unclear whether The Kissing Booth 3 will also be over two hours long. We'll know when it drops on Netflix in 2021.