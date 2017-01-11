Entertainment

James Corden and Anna Kendrick's 14-Song Sing-Along Is Genius

11/22/2016
CBS/YouTube

Want to know what a woman's life is like? Just ask James Corden (and Anna Kendrick!).

The triple-threat singers teamed up with Billy Eichner on Corden's Late Late Show to put together a 14-song musical medley that tracks one woman's journey from being born to giving birth -- all in one single five-minute continuous take. Kendrick's character sashays her way through numbers by Rihanna, Dolly Parton, Salt-N-Pepa, Madonna, and many more, with the help of Corden and Eichner and costume changes aplenty. They make demanding live musical performances look truly effortless.

Watch the performance in full above for your next motivational playlist -- if Kendrick and Co. can make it through this impressive life story, you can totally make it through 2016.

Lauren Leibowitz

