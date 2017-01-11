'The Jungle Book' Is a Massive Hit - Now Bring on the 'Lion King' Remake!

“Animals have personalities like people," Walt Disney declared in the heyday of his cartooning career, "and [they] must be studied." Disney's audience agreed 75 years ago, and they agree again today, as evidenced by the live-action remake of The Jungle Book soaring over $100 million at the box office in just one weekend.

The magic of animated animals is alive -- and photo-real. Which is why I'm ready to make a radical proposal: it's time to overhaul The Lion King.

OK, that sounds like a horrible idea if you love The Lion King, which most people do. Disney's Academy Award-nominated take on Hamlet towered as the top-grossing movie in the company's history for well into the 2000s. Elton John and Tim Rice's original songs owned the charts and carved out a place on Broadway in the years to come. Disney produced several direct-to-video sequels in the wake of the movie's success, because no one could say no to the exploits of adorable lion cubs and a farting warthog. And for the kids who need reminding that The Lion King rules, there's The Lion Guard, a sequel TV series that kicked off in January. Remaking The Lion King would be as stupid as... remaking The Jungle Book.