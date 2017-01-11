The Lion King you know and love is about to get a live-action face-lift.

After Disney's record-breaking Jungle Book update last spring, the Mouse House has set its sights on another beloved classic, with Jungle director Jon Favreau working on a "new reimagining" of Pride Rock. Rest assured, the 1994 animated original's soundtrack will be factored in.

The studio wants us to know they're "on the fast track to production" somehow, but Favreau and Disney are pretty busy already: the director is hard at work at a Jungle Book sequel, following his redux's $965 million worldwide box-office haul; and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast project, starring Emma Watson, is slated for a 2017 release.