HBO Max's Thriller 'The Little Things' Is an Old School Denzel Washington Showcase

The first thing you notice about The Little Things, the new police procedural starring Denzel Washington as a grizzled detective hunting down an elusive serial killer in 1990 Los Angeles, is that it feels like a real movie. Though the John Lee Hancock-directed thriller is available on a streaming service, dropping on HBO Max as the first post- WW1984 Warner Brothers release, it's not hard to imagine paying for a matinee ticket to it on a rainy Saturday morning. Maybe it's the period setting, a time before smartphones and Netflix, or maybe it's simply the screen presence of Washington, one of the last major stars with the necessary gravitas to eventize otherwise unremarkable material. This might sound like faint praise, particularly for a project proudly trumpeting its three Academy Award winners in its advertising. (In addition to Washington, Rami Malek plays a square-jawed detective and Jared Leto plays the greasy-haired prime suspect.) But the streaming era, combined with the loss of the moviegoing experience during the pandemic, has produced a glut of recent genre films that can feel disarmingly artificial on a thematic and visual level, like a copy of a copy of a copy. Even if The Little Things feels derivative of better films like David Fincher's Seven, which came out in 1995—years after Hancock wrote his initial version of the script —the fundamentals are there.

And there's a satisfaction to watching the movie set up its familiar beats, from the Zodiac-like opening of a woman outrunning a killer in the dark of night to the moment around the 30-minute mark where Washington's Kern County Sheriff Joe Deacon, who left behind a flashier career as a detective because of his self-destructive and obsessive investigatory methods, turns around in his car and drives back to LA because he cares too much, goddamnit. When Malek's Jimmy Baxter, a steely do-gooder in expensive suits, invites Deacon to a crime scene, the two size each other up in that way that works as drama and inter-generational actorly competition. The movie wants you to settle into the see-sawing tension of their dynamic.



Hancock, who wrote Clint Eastwood's A Perfect World right around the time he penned The Little Things but also went on to direct movies like The Rookie and The Blind Side, is not an especially invigorating filmmaker. His patient approach works best as the details of the crime, which connects to some of Deacon's cold cases, are slowly uncovered and debated: the trip to the morgue, the search through the suspect's trash, and the argument with the nerdy tech over the accuracy of a fingerprint pull. He runs into trouble as the movie progresses, especially as Leto's Albert Sparma, a bearded true-crime buff with sunken eyes and Manson-like affectations, emerges as the movie's only real suspect.



Instead of spiraling into a series of shootouts and car chases, the type of kinetic bursts of activity that might have rounded out the movie if it was directed by Washington's late collaborator Tony Scott, Hancock pushes the last third of the movie into a morally ruminative, vaguely philosophical realm. The movie is laced with references to Church, God, and religion, and Deacon drives by a giant cross at various points, but these loftier elements don't necessarily congeal, and the ending is more ponderous than genuinely insightful. The restraint is admirable without being enjoyable. It's easy to imagine exiting the theater in normal times, blinking at the sun, and turning to a friend and simply going, "Huh, solid enough."