The First Trailer for Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Takes Us Back to Middle Earth

It's been a long wait and millions of dollars, but we finally have our first look at Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, titled: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This first look at this venture into Tolkien's Middle Earth tells us very little by way of plot, but it does feature some scintillating visuals, and what is possibly the hand of a Hobbit.

What we do know about The Rings of Power comes from other reports. The series is based on Tolkien's appendices, and takes place during what is known as the "Second Age," way before Frodo and his journey. It will feature some newly invented characters as well as some who are familiar to obsessives as well as those who have only seen Peter Jackson's indelible trilogy of films. This first footage heavily features Morfydd Clark, excellent in Saint Maud, as Galadriel in armor, scaling cliffs and riding horses. There are also elves, dwarves, and a shot of what looks like a thriving Gondor.

In voiceover an unnamed character says: "What else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it." Of course, as any fan of LOTR knows, not all who wander are lost.