How 'The Lost Husband' Became Netflix's Latest Surprise Hit

The Netflix Top 10 chart has offered an intriguing -- if vague -- peak into the viewing habits of the average user. On any given day, the list usually features the latest big Netflix movie release (i.e. Project Power), the hot TV show (i.e. Teenage Bounty Hunters), the new scandalous documentary or docuseries (i.e. (Un)Well), a kid-friendly selection (i.e. Mr. Peabody & Sherman), and then one or two random surprises. That last category is where things gets interesting. How, for instance, does a movie like The Lost Husband end up in Netflix's Top 10 for weeks on end?

The Lost Husband was actually released in April on VOD, before landing on the streaming service in August, and it probably can be most accurately described as perfectly pleasant. Based on a book by Katherine Center, the Vicky Wight-directed drama is a Nicholas Sparks-style story of a woman finding new love after a tragic loss.

Leslie Bibb plays Libby, a mother of two, who lost her husband in a car accident and has been living with her cold mother (Sharon Lawrence). Libby and her children pick up and move in with her folksy Aunt Jean (Nora Dunn) on her rural Texas goat farm. Also residing on the pastoral property is James O'Connor, the hunky farm manager played by Josh Duhamel. He's hot but he's also gruff and they have a cutely antagonistic rapport as he teaches her the ins and outs of farm life. Naturally, they are bound to fall in love.

Produced by Bibb, The Lost Husband seems designed to appeal as widely as possible, hooking in both red and blue state audiences. Jean is a tough-as-nails lady who forgoes the likes of a dishwasher, but has a fancy espresso machine and makes and sells expensive chevre. She's a proud liberal, who dates a proud, jolly conservative (Isiah Whitlock Jr.). The whole thing has a heartland aesthetic that would be equally at home in a faith-based production or an artisanal farmer's market peddling cottagecore.

So why has The Lost Husband hit so hard with Netflix audiences? It's not, for instance, the sexy misogynistic trash of 365 Days, another Top 10 entry to seemingly come out of nowhere. Instead, The Lost Husband has succeeded on just how inoffensive it is. It's not particularly scandalous nor particularly bad. It's got solid performances, but is by no means amazing. Save for one big twist (which, honestly, is hardly shocking), it's pretty straightforward. The Lost Husband is a dreamy sort of bland, a Pinterest board of a movie with a sob-factor. It's something to zone out to and pass the time in quarantine. And, really, isn't that all anyone wants these days?