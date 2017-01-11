Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington Achieve Maximum Cool in 'Magnificent Seven’ Trailer

Before we can talk about The Magnificent Seven trailer, we have to talk about the 1960 original. Brace yourself. The Magnificent Seven was a tough guy hall of fame, boasting a cast that included Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, James Coburn, Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Horst Buchholz, and Steve McQueen, before he was Steve Frickin' McQueen. Why would anyone dare to remake this action movie classic? Because, one, it was already a remake -- the Western rejiggered Akira Kurosawa's classic warrior tale, Seven Samurai, for outlaw country -- and two, the gruff heroes of 2016 need their due, too. And nothing says "icon" like a ten-gallon hat.
For his Magnificent update, director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) recruited his buddy Denzel Washington to lead a pack of gunslingers young and old. Chris Pratt costars as Washington’s number two, with Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Byung-Hun Lee (I Saw the Devil), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), and newcomer Martin Sensmeier filling out the band of hired guns who protect a lone Old West town from evil industrialists. The first trailer sports 21st century action (every modern Western is required to have a roaring gatling gun, FYI) and plenty of moments for the cast to flex its star muscles. Or, exactly what director John Sturges did over 50 years ago for Hollywood’s stalwart badasses. Bring it on.
