Go ahead, ask us anything...

Do you ever read a certain handsome, erudite, totally-well-endowed e-newsletter and find yourself wondering "Wait, if Skynet sent the Terminator back in time to kill Sarah Connor, but in Terminator 2 Skynet was created using components salvaged from the original Terminator, then how could Skynet have ever existed in the first place!?"

Or maybe just "What does Thrillist eat for lunch?"

Well fear not, dear reader, because we have answers. Or at least we will have answers as soon as you ask us questions. So whether you want to know how to defend yourself against murderous robots, or you just want to tell us how awesome we are, send a note to Mailsack@thrillist.com. If we like your question as much as we like our answer, we'll publish it for everyone to see, including your mom. And Skynet.

