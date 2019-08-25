The trailer for The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, which Disney presented at its biennial D23 expo this weekend and is set to premiere November 12 on Disney+, doesn't offer much in the way of plot. It's mainly just a lot of intriguing images. But, holy crap, are they intriguing. Stormtrooper helmets on stakes, a poor sap frozen in carbonite, a sweet-looking droid spinning around, a Twi'lek girl giving a wink, and, you know, Werner Herzog. Yes, that Werner Herzog. "Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," says Werner Herzog, the filmmaker behind stories that capture the futility of human existence.
In fact, we don't even get a look at the face of Pedro pascal, the erstwhile Oberyn Martell who stars as the show's eponymous character. Instead, it's hidden behind a helmet similar to the ones worn by Boba Fett and his extended family. According to reports out of D23, The Mandalorian takes place not long after the events depicted in Return of the Jedi, a rough-and-tumble time for this galaxy far, far away. Director Jon Favreau explained that, although Leia, Luke, and Han guided the Rebellion to victory over the Empire, installing a new government after overthrowing a fascist dictatorship isn't easy, and the resulting lack of regulations have fostered a lawless world.
Pascal's resourceful bounty hunter will be the main focus, but the cast is stacked with a fascinating array of actors, such as Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito, who all turn up in the trailer. Among those we don't see: Taika Waititi and Nick Nolte. A true rogues' gallery.
Speaking of rogues: the company also touted its Rogue One prequel series featuring Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk's K2-SO, which will start production next year, with The Americans vet Stephen Schiff as showrunner. Still, D23's biggest Star Wars reveal came when Ewan McGregor took to the convention stage to announce that he would once again be playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in yet another Disney+ series. McGregor has been desperate to play the wise Jedi master again, and he'll get his wish with the new streaming service, which now has a programming slate that looks as intimidating as Darth Maul.
