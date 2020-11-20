'The Mandalorian' Subtly References Some Prequel Pseudoscience in Season 2, Episode 4

For the most part, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been steering clear of what is building up to be a Big Plot, sending Mando and his charge on little side quests and pitting him against giant spiders and sandworms rather than the remnants of Imperial forces. But the honeymoon period never lasts forever, and in the show's latest episode, titled "The Siege," we get a pretty big info dump about what the evil ex-Empire is up to these days—as well as a reminder that the big bad from the end of Season 1, Moff Gideon, is still alive.

If you recall, Gideon and his creepy scientists wanted the Child for some dastardly secret experiment, but we had no idea exactly for what. After this episode, we have a better idea of how Gideon was planning to use the Child's special abilities. Our clue? A reference to a very controversial plot device from none other than the Star Wars prequels.

In the episode, Mando and his Nevarran buddies Greef Karga and Cara Dune infiltrate an Imperial remnant base, which turns out to be not a base, but a creepy villain lab where bodies are suspended in goop and Stormtroopers guard every corner. Dr. Pershing, the weird scientist guy from Season 1, makes an appearance as a little hologram message intended for Moff Gideon's eyes only. In the message, he refers to previous failed experiments in which some substance did not agree with the innards of the subjects, and that he had already exhausted his supply of blood he got from the Child after Mando delivered it to him in the previous season.