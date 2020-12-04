All the Shocking Moments from 'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Episode 6
In "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," Mando confronts some ghosts from his past.
After a few standalone adventure episodes, the latest installment of The Mandalorian was an action-packed culmination of a lot of narrative threads. Mando transported the Child, aka Baby Yoda, now known officially as Grogu, to a place where he could call on any remaining Jedi to help him out, but the two were ambushed, first by another Mandalorian and his assassin partner, and then by a band of Moff Gideon's Stormtroopers. Mando managed to convince the Mandalorian and the assassin to help him out, but it came at a price: the loss of Grogu and of his own spaceship. The good news is, his new friends are more than happy to join him in pursuit of Moff Gideon to help rescue Grogu so that the little guy can complete his Force training.
If you didn't rewatch the first season of The Mandalorian before diving into the second, or have suffered a memory lapse, you may have some lingering questions about who was who. We'll break it down.
Who is this other Mandalorian?Right as Grogu goes into his Force trance, Mando is accosted by a guy claiming to also be a Mandalorian, who demands the return of the armor Mando got from the Marshal (Timothy Olyphant) in the first episode of this season. That armor, as we know, is Jango Fett's armor, which was passed down to his son Boba Fett, the fan-favorite bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy. Boba Fett, now older and armorless, is portrayed by Temuera Morrison, who played Jango in the prequel series and voiced a number of clone soldiers in the animated TV shows. He appeared right at the end of the first episode, and has been following Mando ever since.
Who is the sharpshooter?If you watched the recap for the latest episode, you may have recalled the character Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who was introduced in the fifth episode of the first season, when Mando joins forces with a young wannabe bounty hunter and tracks down a legendary assassin. Fennec was shot and left for dead in the desert, but we learn that she was revived by Boba Fett, to whom she is now indebted for saving her life (and giving her some scary-looking machinery in the place of a stomach).
What happened to the Razor Crest?In possibly the most upsetting moment of the show so far, Mando's Razor Crest, which he continuously took great pains in getting repaired at every stop on his journey, was blown to smithereens by Moff Gideon's Imperial cruiser. There is no saving that thing this time. All that's left is the little joystick ball that Grogu loves to play with and the beskar spear that Mando received from Ahsoka Tano in the episode prior.
Who are the Dark Troopers?The Dark Troopers are yet another callback to classic Star Wars media, this time for the 1995 video game Star Wars: Dark Forces, in which they were the main antagonists. In the game, each Dark Trooper is outfitted with the firepower of an entire Death Star, and were the invention of Imperial General Rom Mohc. They can appear as either battle suits or droids (which the ones in The Mandalorian appear to be), and have shown up in a couple more Star Wars video games since then. It was revealed in a previous episode that Moff Gideon had been stockpiling them, which means he has something way bigger planned than simply kidnapping a 50-year-old child.
Who is the prisoner Mando asks Cara Dune to free?In the last few moments of the episode, Mando visits newly minted marshal of the New Republic Cara Dune and asks her to spring a prisoner to help him on his quest. The guy he's asking for is Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr), who we last saw in Episode 6 of the first season, in which Mando joins a band of renegades to break a prisoner out of space jail. Mando was supposed to be the patsy, but broke free of their trap and imprisoned them on the vessel instead. Can't say Mayfeld is going to be thrilled to see Mando again.
Why does Moff Gideon call Grogu a "donor"?We know from previous episodes that what Moff Gideon wants out of Grogu is his blood, which is apparently full of the Force-sensitive entities called midi-chlorians. He appears to be trying to inject the special blood into people (including himself?) to increase their Force-sensitivity, basically breeding an army of soldiers with Jedi powers.
What was that scary sword Moff Gideon was threatening Grogu with?Moff Gideon is somehow in possession of the Darksaber, a legendary Mandalorian weapon that has passed through many hands since it was crafted by Tarre Vizsla, the first ever Mandalorian Jedi. In Episode 3 of this season, Bo-Katan Kryze, who was last in possession of the weapon, was searching for Moff Gideon in order to get it back. Sounds like we might see her again before this season is over.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.