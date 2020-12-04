All the Shocking Moments from 'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Episode 6

After a few standalone adventure episodes, the latest installment of The Mandalorian was an action-packed culmination of a lot of narrative threads. Mando transported the Child, aka Baby Yoda, now known officially as Grogu, to a place where he could call on any remaining Jedi to help him out, but the two were ambushed, first by another Mandalorian and his assassin partner, and then by a band of Moff Gideon's Stormtroopers. Mando managed to convince the Mandalorian and the assassin to help him out, but it came at a price: the loss of Grogu and of his own spaceship. The good news is, his new friends are more than happy to join him in pursuit of Moff Gideon to help rescue Grogu so that the little guy can complete his Force training.

If you didn't rewatch the first season of The Mandalorian before diving into the second, or have suffered a memory lapse, you may have some lingering questions about who was who. We'll break it down.