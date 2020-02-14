Everything We Know About 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

The Mandalorian was basically reason number one for any Star Wars-head worth their Craitian salt to subscribe to the new Disney+ streaming service, and as the most notable franchise-based original series so far, it's the biggest original show Disney+ has right now while we wait for the upcoming Marvel shows. It's also really, really good, and after its short but sweet eight-episode first season was over and the show had dropped its season finale twist, everyone wanted to know when we would be getting more. The good news is that the show will return in 2020. We've got answers to all your questions about the new season right here.
Has The Mandalorian been renewed?
Yes, it has -- Disney gave it a two-season commitment out of the gate. On the same morning that the Season 1 finale hit the streaming service, creator Jon Favreau posted the Instagram above that featured a green-skinned Gamorrean and announced that filming for the second season was underway. We might be meeting a few more classic Star Wars aliens in the new season.
What's the Season 2 release date?
Sooner than we thought! While Favreau's original post saying "Fall 2020" was vague about details, Disney chairman Bob Iger confirmed on an earnings call that Season 2 would be coming in October of this year. Better start planning your Baby Yoda-including Halloween couple's costume early.
Who will be in the Season 2 cast?
The cast hasn't been announced officially, but it's safe to say that Pedro Pascal will be back under the helmet as the title character (real name: Din Djarin), along with recurring co-stars Gina Carano, who plays Mando's buddy Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers, as bounty-hunter guild leader Greef Karga. And, yes, obviously Baby Yoda (we will never call him "The Child," sorry, Disney) will be back for more fun and meming, too.
As for recurring antagonists, you'd have to bet that Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the evil Moff Gideon, will return, given that he was last seen wielding his insanely cool Darksaber. It's unclear whether Fennec Shand, the bounty hunter played by Ming-Na Wen in Episode 5, survived, but theoretically she could still be in the mix. Not so, Werner Herzog's dead-as-an-unnamed-doornail "The Client," who hired the Mandalorian to recover Baby Yoda.
Will they finally stop trudging through desert planets?
Probably not, but we can hope.
