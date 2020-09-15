This Is the Way to 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 has battles, X-wings, and an ice planet which is presumably Hoth. But most importantly, it features Baby Yoda -- okay, okay The Child -- being predictably cute. Just wait for the end when Mando is about to take down some guys and our lil green guy decides to shield himself from the melee by making a sweet noise and closing his floating crib. My heart. It cannot take it.

And, yes, you do get a whiff of the plot to come, mainly in the form of a mysterious voiceover from a woman (probably The Armorer) who explains that Mando "must reunite" the Child "with its own kind." Essentially, that means the bounty hunter is going to zip around the galaxy looking to find the Jedi, who he deems "a race of enemy sorcerers." We might see one of those Jedi in the form of a hooded figure who disappears in an instant, which the internet quickly confirmed to be a character played by the WWE's Sasha Banks.

At least some of our questions will likely be answered when the first episode drops October 30 on Disney+.