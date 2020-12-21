Entertainment Everything We Know About 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Where is Mando headed next?

Lucasfilm

After the explosive, emotional finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, we've all got one thing on our minds: Where in the galaxy will Mando go now?? What's next for our helmeted hero, who reluctantly finds himself in the gray area at the center of a cosmic battle of good against evil? As the most popular Disney+ original series, we're bound to see more of The Mandalorian, but when? And where? Here is everything we know.

Has The Mandalorian been renewed for Season 3? Yes! Yes! Variety confirmed that Season 3 of the show has been underway in the planning stages since April 2020, just a couple months after production stopped on Season 2 (luckily, they didn't have to pause any production because of the pandemic).

When is Season 3 coming out? There's no official date yet, but at Disney's Investor Day presentation Kathleen Kennedy said that the next chapter of The Mandalorian would debut around Christmas 2021. With the show's cheeky post-credits announcement that The Book of Boba Fett , a spin-off centered around the other famous Star Wars bounty hunter, is coming December 2021, some were led to believe that Boba Fett is the "next chapter" of The Mandalorian, but Jon Favreau confirmed that they were two distinct shows, and that the third season of The Mandalorian will debut after Boba Fett does.

Lucasfilm

What will it be about? There's no telling what Disney and Lucasfilm are planning for the next season, especially now that (SPOILER ALERT) Mando has succeeded in his quest to bring the Child to his people. With that as the throughline of the first two seasons, the show has been opened up again to more possibilities. It's likely that Mando will team up with Bo-Katan Kryze to bring the Darksaber back to their home planet Mandalore and unite the tribes once again.

Who will be in the cast? Pedro Pascal will definitely be back as Din Djarin, otherwise known as Mando, and Katee Sackhoff will likely return as Bo-Katan, as well as Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves. Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga will probably also put in appearances. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen could possibly pop up again as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, respectively, but they have their own show now, and their own problems to worry about. Maybe Rosario Dawson could return as Ahsoka Tano, though her episode did seem like it was just a one-time thing, plus she's getting her own show as well. Whatever happens, please bring back Peli Motto, Amy Sedaris' big-haired spaceship mechanic.

Lucasfilm

What about Timothy Olyphant as the dashing Marshal Cobb Vanth? Oh yeah, Oh yeah, him too . For sure.

