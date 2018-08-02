The Insane Korean Game Show 'The Masked Singer' Is Coming to America

Remember when Ryan Reynolds donned a unicorn mask and went on a South Korean game show to sing "Tomorrow" from Annie? If you missed out the first time around, you should watch Reynolds' performance now, because it was nuts. Fox hopes American audiences will take to the delightfully crazed format, with the network announcing at the Television Critics Association press tour that The Masked Singer will debut in January 2019.
Nick Cannon will host the show, which will also feature celebrities -- including Grammy winners, Broadway stars, and football players -- disguised in over-the-top getups including, obviously, masks. They'll get up on stage and belt out a tune, and it will be up to panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke to guess their identities. (By the way, Reynolds didn't do much work to hide his his voice. After Deadpool, we're pretty accustomed to what he sounds like from behind a mask.) Think of it as What's My Line? with a hint of the mask gags in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In other words, it sounds utterly bananas.
The American panelists will have a lot of work ahead of them if they hope to match the intensity levels of their Korean counterparts:
The network revealed two other game shows, though neither sounds as insane as The Masked Singer. The first, Mental Samurai, is described as an "obstacle course for the mind" hosted by Rob Lowe, which will for some reason involve a rotating set. Then, there's Spin the Wheel, a pop culture trivia quiz created by Justin Timberlake and emceed by Dax Shepard. It will also feature a rotating high-tech doodad, a 40-foot wheel, and will have a cash prize of up to $20 million per episode.
On a completely different note, Fox let drop that there's more 24 in the pipeline -- a lot more. Producers are working a prequel series about how Jack Bauer came to be, well, THE Jack Bauer, as well as a legal spinoff, which Fox chairman Gary Newman explained will take place in the 24 hours before a prisoner is supposed to be executed. It's still in early stages, so don't expect mini-Kiefer Sutherland to grace your TV anytime soon.
