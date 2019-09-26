Who Will Win 'The Masked Singer' Season 2?

The Masked Singer is easily one of the more deranged shows on network television, a space already full of deranged shows. Recreated from its wildly popular Korean counterpart, the Fox mystery-singer series, where celebs don ridiculously labor-intensive (and no doubt expensive) costumes that reflect their inner non-publicized turmoil, captured audiences last year, crowning The Monster, aka T-Pain, its first ever American victor. Now it's back for Season 2 with more impressive celebrity singers and more elaborate costumes, while the judging panel -- Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Sherzinger, and, punching bag for the rest, Ken Jeong -- remains as loathsome as ever.
We at Thrillist love a deranged TV property, and so this year, we're going all in on our predictions for The Masked Singer with this official Power Ranking. We'll tune in each week, tracking our favorite vocalists, explaining who got the boot, and generally spending far too much time mulling over who remains in maximum security lockdown behind those goddamn freaky masks.
6. Ladybug
The Ladybug gives us a lot to unpack, to be honest. The look of the costume is slightly menacing, what with its Queen of Hearts aesthetic and blank eyes, and yet the Ladybug herself seems sweet, almost meek, beneath all of her finery. Clearly, getting up on the Masked Singer stage was an emotional experience for her, and her intro references all sorts of drama in her past. But then to make matters even more confusing, she has a powerful belt that serves her well when interpreting the likes of Bonnie Tyler and Pat Benatar. The judges have pinned her as possibly the scion of a famous Hollywood family, which sounds about right. But the truth is: The Ladybug is a mystery we have yet to fully unravel.
Costume: 7/10, love the evil Queen of Hearts look!!!!
What they've sung so far: "Holding Out for a Hero," Bonnie Tyler, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Pat Benatar
Who we think they are: Noah Cyrus?
Judges' guesses: Lily Collins, Willow Smith, Lindsey Lohan, Jaime Lynn Spears
5. Tree
When you think of a tree, you probably think of a trunk, branches, green leaves, maybe some flowers if you're feeling wild. You probably don't think of the Masked Singer's version of a tree, which is essentially a cone-shaped layered costume made of tinsel and pink tights inspired by the kind of thing you can buy in your local Michael's around Christmastime. As a matter of fact, something having to do with the holiday season is one of the Tree's clues, as is the fact that she might be a television cooking personality. Like a bunch of contestants this season, she hinted at the fact that singing live may not be what she's really known for. Whoever she is, she's got a great voice but keeping up with the remaining contestants is only going to get tougher.
Costume: 1/10, low-budget party hat stack
What they've sung so far: "High Hopes," Panic! At the Disco
Who we think they are: Rachael Ray?????
Judges' guesses: Beverly D'Angelo, Zooey Deschanel (nooooo), Rachael Ray, Wendi McLendon-Covey
4. Thingamajig
Thingamajig immediately attracted our attention by virtue of being a giant green furry monster wearing a plaid suit and cool glasses, and being this season's tallest contestant, it makes us think he's an off-season or retired sports man. Identity aside, Thingamagjig started the show strong, wooing the judges with his strong vocal performances. He might have a real shot at this thing if he keeps it up.
Costume: 5/10, I don't understand it and it makes me uncomfortable
What they've sung so far: "Easy Like Sunday Morning," Lionel Richie; "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
Who we think they are: Kevin Garnett promoting Uncut Gems, Magic Johnson
Judges' guesses: Michael Strahan, Dennis Rodman
3. Skeleton
On the first night of the competition, we discovered that the skeleton costume is probably a reference to the fact that this competitor could be pretty old. No shame! He's still got plenty of moves. He's likely not a natural singer, given the fact that he goes for "Rapper's Delight" as his performance number, but he knows how to sell a tune. There's a funny energy about him, which has everyone guessing comedian.
Costume: 7/10, very Dia de los Muertos
What they've sung so far: "Rapper's Delight," Sugar Hill Gang, "Hard to Handle," The Black Crowes
Who we think they are: Seth Macfarlane???
Judges' guesses: Martin Short, "like a Jason Alexander," Jon Cryer, Nathan Lane, Dana Carvey
2. Butterfly
Here's the thing: Butterfly definitely seems like she's a singer. After all, she opens up with a song like "Bang Bang," originally performed by heavy hitter vocalists Ariana Grande and Jessie J. Her clues are confounding, though. She's probably British, given that she calls London her home; she's also possibly religious given that her intro had a reference to "church." (Or maybe she has a song that refers to "church"? Is she Hozier???) The butterfly costume also implies she's gone through some kind of metamorphosis. We want more Butterfly!
Costume: 10/10, very intricate, looks heavy
What they've sung so far: "Bang Bang," Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Jessie J
Who we think they are: Duffy???? Estelle????
Judges' guesses: "definitely a singer," Cara Delevingne, Mel B, Fantasia, Diana Ross (???), Patti LaBelle
1. Rottweiler
The whole point of The Masked Singer is to be pleasantly surprised by any given contestant's secret skill at popping those high notes, but none of last night's signers was as pleasantly surprising as the Rottweiler, who busted out onstage with "Maneater," flaunting his fur-trimmed jacket and shiny chain and pretty much bringing the house down in less than a minute. His voice (especially that bold vibrato) sounds SO familiar -- almost like American Idol winner Chris Daughtry, who, if you think about it, does line up pretty well with the clues Rottweiler has given us so far. He was in a competition… he rose to fame nearly "overnight"... he even referenced Daughtry's hit "It's Not Over." We might have this one cracked.
Costume: 10/10, spray-painted six pack, I'm horny
What they've sung so far: "Maneater," Hall & Oates
Who we think they are: Chris Daughtry
Judge's guesses: Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, JC Chasez, "Fall Out Boy, Incubus, Bruno Mars"
Who was eliminated?
Unmaskings and therefore spoilers ahead.
Egg, aka Johnny Weir
In our Slack chat the day of the premiere, we all voiced our biggest fear at the same time: what if Egg, who has swiftly become the much-memed face of this season's competition, gets booted in the very first episode? Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. No more Egg -- a tragedy! The judges picked up pretty quickly that he was probably some kind of professional skater -- ice skater -- thanks to his clues, which referenced skating and "going for the gold." Plus, his love of fashion and crystal-studded outfit made it pretty clear that we've definitely seen his like in the rink once or twice. Weir is an Olympian, a fashion designer, and a television commentator, who has talked up ice skating competitions at the Winter Olympics, the red carpet at the Oscars, and the Kentucky Derby with co-commentator Tara Lipinski. And he can actually sing pretty well! Is there anything Johnny can't do??? (Win The Masked Singer, I guess)
Costume: 10/10, Egg is still king
What they sang: "Just Dance," Lady Gaga; "One Way or Another," Blondie
Who we thought they were: The second coming, TONY HAWK BABY, Shaun White, Adam Rippon
Judges' guesses: not Tony Hawk, Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Van Ness, Christian Siriano
Ice Cream, aka Ninja
We could sense something was wrong with the Ice Cream from the beginning, and it did not take long to discover what illness plagued him: He's a gamer. Ice Cream was revealed at the end of episode 1 to be Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, one of the most-watched Twitch (and now Mixer) streamers rose to gaming superstardom through his Fortnite livestreams (though he started off as a pro Halo e-sports player). He's gamed with Drake, Travis Scott, and NFLer Juju Smith-Schuster on his livestream, which has attracted its share of controversy for his stance against gaming with women ("out of respect for his wife") and dropping a racial slur. Despite Ninja's massive audience, it boggles the mind that a Fortnite guy with a book out about how to game real good made it onto network television.
Costume: 4/10, cool idea but head too big
What they sang: "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X; "Whip It," Devo
Who we thought they were: Logan Paul
Judges' guesses: Rob Dyrdek, PewDiePie, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Evan Spiegel????, Marshmello, Deadmau5
