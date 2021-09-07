The 'Matrix 4' Website Has a Trippy Countdown to Thursday's Trailer

With studios pulling and delaying their movies every few weeks as things in the world bounce back and forth between "OK to go see a movie in the theater" and "not OK to go see a movie in the theater," The Matrix 4 is one of the last blockbuster holdouts of the year, sticking with (for now) its release date of December 22, 2021. Officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett-Smith reprising their roles from the original trilogy, as well as newcomers to the series Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff.

Warner Bros. is promising a first trailer this Thursday, and to promote it they've released a teaser website, thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com, hearkening back to the digital viral marketing schemes of the turn of the millennium. If you go to the site, you'll get a white screen with two pills, red and blue, either of which you can click on to get a taste of the upcoming footage in the trailer. Depending on which pill you click, and what time of day it is where you are, you'll get a different voiceover from a different character over the traditional green text on a black screen, as well as a lightning-fast look at different shots. You could conceivably do this all day!

Obviously it looks incredible, and we genuinely can't wait for the first trailer, let alone the movie itself. The Matrix Resurrections will open in theaters on December 22, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max for a month on that same date, unless Warner Bros. changes their mind.