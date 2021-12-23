The Ending of 'The Matrix Resurrections' Deletes a Frustrating Sci-fi Trope

This piece contains major spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections.

"I never believed I was The One, but she did," Neo says halfway through The Matrix Resurrections once it's become clear that, in order for him to happily escape from the Matrix itself, he and his new friends have to save his other half. I mean that in both a romantic way and a literal way: Neo and Trinity have always been two sides of the same Matrix coin, a whole entity made from two binary parts unable to reach their full potential without the presence of the other.

It's the main impetus of the Analyst's big third act reveal that in order to trap Neo and Trinity inside the Matrix again, they had to be just close enough to each other to sense one another's presence but without being able to touch and, potentially, bring down the entire system. On the surface, it's a beautiful examination of the concept of soulmates, tying it to the themes of choice and destiny that constantly struggle against each other in this series. It's also a welcome respite from a tired trope that has plagued sci-fi and fantasy stories forever.

You know how it goes: A group of smart, talented, and/or magical folks have been working for [insert long period of time] behind the scenes to accomplish some world-saving task, but to do so they need one final piece of the puzzle, the ultimate hero who has some hidden skill that allows them (usually a him) to do all the cool stuff and win all the fights, etc. The group usually includes another character (usually a her) who is just as good or even better at the skills the big hero is supposed to master, to the extent that, if you are as unable to unsee these things as I am, you start to wonder why she isn't the one doing all the heroics. It's everywhere, from Star Wars to Kung Fu Panda to Neon Genesis Evangelion to The Neverending Story, subverted in Dune, The Lego Movie, and The Wheel of Time, and makes up a huge part of The Matrix's mythology.

When Neo is first freed from the Matrix, he is told that he might be a candidate for The One, a prophesied individual said to free humanity from the iron rule of the machines. Morpheus and Trinity spend the whole first movie believing this, but when Neo visits the Oracle, she tells him that he isn't—which turns out to be just what he needed to hear in order to reach his full superhero potential within the Matrix. The events of that movie and the two that follow take for granted that we all believe it, except, as it turns out, Neo himself never thought it was true. He says as much in Resurrections, after everyone else tries to convince him that he's too special to risk his very existence saving someone who is less important than he is.

Which brings us to Trinity, and it's really not The Matrix without Trinity. Existing within the system as "Tiffany," Trinity's presence, always on the fringes of Neo's life, has been used to keep Neo himself in check and believing despite himself that he's living in reality. The Analyst makes it clear that this would not be possible without both of them. The Matrix series is full of doubles and doublings, people gazing (and then stepping) through mirrors, programs multiplying, villains doing the whole "we're not so different, you and I" schtick to the heroes. Even the films' subtitles have multiple meanings: to reload means to put ammunition into a weapon, or to reboot a computer system; a revolution is a revolt against a higher power, or a wheel turning. Resurrections' character Bugs (Jessica Henwick) introduces herself with references to both a classic cartoon rabbit and "tech that listens," the past and the future. Thomas Anderson and his boss Smith work for a video game company called Binary.

Because Neo and Trinity are so deeply connected, they are two parts of the same whole, entirely equal—they even look almost like twins. That's why, when they finally take each other's hand and bust out of the army of programs hot on their heels, Trinity's the one who can fly. The Matrix Resurrections is about escaping a world made of code, a binary system that traps you into believing that things are either one thing or another, that every decision only has this path or that one, that humans are either men or women, that you're alive or you're a program. Neo was never The One. Neither was Trinity. They both are. Or neither of them is, but, together, they make something new.