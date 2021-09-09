Keanu Takes the Red Pill Again in the First Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

After teasing us with a trippy, very dope website countdown, the The Matrix Resurrections trailer is finally on his head, and it features Keanu, in a tub with a rubber ducky on his head. Also, it looks pretty rad.

The first look at Lana Wachowski's follow up to The Matrix trilogy—her sister Lilly sat this one out as director—opens with Reeves' Neo, now going by Thomas once again, attending a therapy session with Neil Patrick Harris, wearing some strikingly blue glasses. Yup, Thomas has been taking the blue pills, and seems to have forgotten about his adventures and the Matrix. For instance, when he runs into Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity—(or is it Trinity?)—neither of them remember one another.

But, of course, Neo has to relearn everything, and he's offered the Red Pill by someone played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who looks an awful lot like Morpheus. (He's even doing the Laurence Fishburne voice.) Naturally, the trailer doesn't give us a great sense of all the plot mechanisms at work, but it looks cool as hell, and has gotten us all riled up, even if Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" is a little on the nose as a soundtrack choice. The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters and HBO Max December 22.